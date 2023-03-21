FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Four coworkers are sharing a $100,000 Powerball prize and say they are not done yet.

According to SC lottery officials, the group has been playing Powerball together for a year and buys their tickets for one drawing a week.

The group was within one number of winning the $754 million jackpot on Feb. 6.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Exxon at 1 North Woods Drive in Fountain Inn.

The entire group is joyous according to one of the coworkers.

The group plans to save some of their money and spend the rest on traveling and home improvement projects.