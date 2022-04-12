BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate dad who won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket said he will share the winnings with his kids.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket was at the Rainbow Corner on Rainbow Lake Road in Boiling Springs.

The man told lottery officials that he picked the winning ticket from the Number 18 slots in the dispenser because 18 is his son’s birthday.

“I scratched the ticket, looked down and thought ‘Whoa,’” he said. “I was amazed.”

He couldn’t wait to tell his children that the prize was theirs, according to lottery officials.

“And I’m still going to play,” he said after cashing in the winning ticket.