SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office presented two deputies with Meritorious Duty Awards on June 26.

Deputy Scarborough and Deputy Mosier were each recognized for their life-saving actions.

On March 11, Deputy Scarborough responded to a call from a Boiling Springs resident whose wife had given birth at home. The call said the baby was not breathing.

After arriving, Deputy Scarborough made sure the baby began breathing and cut the umbilical cord while waiting for Fire and EMS.

Deputy Scarborough was presented with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Meritorious Duty Award. (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Mosier was presented with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Meritorious Duty Award. (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

On May 28, Deputy Mosier responded to a call about an accidental shooting at a Roebuck residence.

After arriving, Deputy Mosier found an unconscious man surrounded by blood. He applied a tourniquet to stop his bleeding.

According to the sheriff’s office, Spartanburg Regional Medical Center staff later said Deputy Mosier’s proper application of the tourniquet saved the man’s life.

Later that day, Congressman Ralph Norman presented both deputies with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition.