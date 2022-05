GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a teenager who went missing overnight.

Deputies said 13-year-old Isaiah Pimental was last seen Thursday on Long Shoals Road around 1 a.m. It is believed that he ran away on foot.

Deputies said Isaiah weighs 130 pounds and is 4’11 with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that locates Isaiah is asked to call 911.