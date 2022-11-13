CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has requested public assistance in locating a vulnerable man.

According to deputies, Winfred A. McMurray, 77, was last seen on Drayton Trail in Gaffney. McMurray was last seen leaving his home at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

McMurray is driving a white 2004 Toyota Tacoma with an SC License Plat 8380KH.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with blue jeans and a gray leather coat.

Deputies say that based on the information provided, McMurray could be having some dementia medical-related issues.

Anyone with information on the missing person is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or contact Captain Parnell, an Investigator with the Sheriff’s Office, at (864) 489-4722.