LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 is asking the community for donations to buy K-9s for school security.

K-9 dogs are enforcement officers, who can provide services at school campuses to detect unlawful articles and to serve as a deterrent to individuals who may consider having these items.

The school district’s goal is to provide one K-9 dog for the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and one for the Laurens City Police Department.

The cost of each K-9 is just under $10,000. This cost includes a fully trained dog, 20 on-site training sessions and lodging for the handler, leashes and other training materials.

In order to do this, the school district is asking for the community to help cover the costs.

With a goal of $20,000, a GoFundme has been set up for donations.

Once the school district goes beyond the required amount, the rest of the donations will go directly toward gun safety curriculum for students in kindergarten through grade 12, metal detectors and wands.