GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate dry cleaning company is offering its services as it looks to give back to its community.

“We know that clothes can be a big part of how you look and feel,” said Major Bauknight, the Team Lead of Brashier Polk Cleaners. “You feel your best when you look your best.”

Brashier Polk Cleaners, which has locations in Greenville and Mauldin, is offering to clean and press an outfit for free for anyone who is unemployed and has an upcoming job interview.

“Just come in and tell one of our customer service representatives that you have an interview coming up and really need some help to make that good first impression,” said Bauknight. “We’ll clean your outfit free of charge, no questions.”

Brashier Polk Cleaners was established in 1950. Bauknight said their team cleans and presses hundreds of garments daily.

Like other businesses, Brashier Polk Cleaners felt the effects of the pandemic.

“A lot of people got knocked on their feet, including us,” said Bauknight. “We’re very event-based. When the world stopped, we had to buckle down and pivot.”

Bauknight said their team is committed to giving back to the Upstate community that has supported them for decades.

“We want to be a member of this community for the long haul. We want to continue helping as best we can for the long haul.”

