Upstate electric company aids Hurricane Laura recovery

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA)- Lineman for Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, Eddie Reece, was a first-responder after Hurricane Michael tore through the Southeast two years ago.

“It was something like I’ve never seen before,” Reece said. “The devastation as far as the place we went to. The farmers, their crops were just completely gone. Their livelihood, just with one storm.”

Now on Sunday, he and his crew of several other electricians are headed to the bayou to bring power back to Louisiana after thousands were impacted by the destructive path of Hurricane Laura.

Project manager Anson Perry says they’ve prepared for the worst.

“It’s pretty tore up, but don’t really know until you get there,” Perry said.

Reece explained that even though the damage they witness after storms is heartbreaking, there’s nothing like seeing the relief on peoples’ faces when they see the power trucks arrive.

“It’s a great feeling to know that you’re needed, and to be able to go there and help those people,” Reece said. “The damage, to see what people have to go through. It feels good to give back to them and help them as much as we can.”

This crew said that some of them have been looking at pictures to get a gauge on what the area they’re going to looks like, and they could be there for up to two weeks.

They’re joining other crews that are headed to Louisiana throughout the entire weekend, including Duke Energy who says they expect to turn on the lights for over 900,000 families.