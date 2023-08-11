Students and staff at East End Elementary School wore blue and black to honor fallen Officer Matthew Hare. (Source: East End Elementary School)

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate elementary school turned black and blue in honor of a fallen Easley police officer on Tuesday.

Students and faculty of East End Elementary School in Easley wore black and blue to honor Officer Matthew Hare.

7NEWS previously reported on Hare’s death in the line of duty when he was struck by an Amtrak train while trying to get a person off the tracks.

On the day that Hare was laid to rest, East End decided to honor him with a “Wear Black and Blue Day.”

According to the school, Hare was “a former East Ender who gave his life in service to our community.”

East End Elementary School also joined the Easley Police Department in flying its flags at half-staff in recognition of Hare’s sacrifice.