ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate elementary school was placed on a “secure hold” following an incident that happened in front of the school.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30 p.m. a deputy along Interstate 85 was passed by a vehicle moving at more than 120 miles per hour. The sheriff’s office said the deputy noticed the driver of the vehicle was wearing a ski mask.

The deputy chased the vehicle on the highway until it reached Clemson Boulevard, then stopped, as the area is highly populated.

The car was later located at a nearby gas station, but maneuvered back onto the road and began driving along Martin Luther King Boulevard until it hit another vehicle head on, and then ran into a parked car at Whitehall Elementary School.

In response to the collision in the parking lot, the resource officer stationed at the school went into the lot and secured the driver of the car until more deputies could arrive on scene.

The sheriff’s office said the car was not being pursed at the time of the wreck.

According to Anderson County District 5, the school was placed on a “secure hold” once the incident took place.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car which was hit head on sustained minor injuries in the crash, but is expected to be okay.

Officials said the school will be dismissing on a regular schedule.

