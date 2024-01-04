SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — George Washington Mullins, also known as “Trotting Sally” was a local legend, violinist, and former slave.

He is currently buried at Ridgeville Baptist Church Cemetery in an unmarked grave.

Based on research done by the author of Trotting Sally’s biography, John Fowler, Trotting Sally was buried next to his grandson’s tombstone but does not have one of his own.

A group of 6th grade students and their music teacher at Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary School read the book about Trotting Sally. After learning that he was buried in an unmarked grave they decided to make a change.

“We decided to make a change because having to read that over and over didn’t sit well with me knowing that he was such a monumental figure here in the area,” said Meisha Whitlock, the school’s music teacher.

According to Whitlock, she and her students started a fundraiser a few months ago selling handmade bracelets, necklaces, keychains and ornaments to cover the cost of the tombstone.

“The family has chosen a $4,000 tombstone so we’re halfway there, a little over $2,000,” said Whitlock.

Trotting Sally’s great great granddaughter, Doris Parks-McEntire, said this gesture thrills her heart.

“To me it’s just wonderful for kids to reach out and want to do something like that. It is just a blessing. I would give them a big hug and thank them for their blessings and what they are doing because most times you don’t get this out of kids,“ said Parks-McEntire.

During class, the students put in their hard work to make as many jewelry pieces as possible.

“I hope they learn that it doesn’t matter how old you are and that you could be any age and still make a change in your community and take action,” said Whitlock.

According to the school, the tombstone dedication ceremony is set for May 4th, 2024, at Ridgeville Baptist Church.

If you would like to donate towards the fundraiser, click here.