GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – With the temperatures near 100 degrees this week, some medical professionals said they are seeing an increased number of people suffer from heat related illnesses and injuries.

During the summer months, many people find themselves outdoors enduring the summer heat. Some doctors said they have seen an increased number of visits to the emergency room as the scorching temperatures linger around.

“This week has been really hot and we have seen an increasing number, at least I have seen an increasing number, of patients coming in with heal related illness,” said Dr. Nathaniel Mann.

Dr. Mann works in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Prisma Health. He said he is seeing many patients suffer from heat exhaustion and in some cases, heat strokes.

“I would say on my last three or four shifts, I probably averaged two or three patients per shift that have some sort of heat related illness that has brought them in to the emergency room,” said Mann.

Nurse Practitioner Brandi Giles, from Bon Secours, said they have seen similar cases at many of the health system’s urgent care facilities.

“I am in urgent care currently and we have had some that are heat stroke symptoms that we have had to send to the ER,” said Giles.

“A lot of people don’t realize how quickly they can accumulate heat from their environment,” said Mann. “They will be out longer than they expect, and they may not realize that they are not only starting to get dehydrated, but also a lot of sun exposure and heat exposure.”

While there are many tell-tale signs of heat related illnesses, Giles said there are some that you should seek immediate attention for.

“With heat exhaustion you will see extensive sweating, dizziness. That is when the body temperature gets to about 103, without an illness, of course. That is when you really want to move that person to a cool place and rehydrate them, cool them down, get some air circulating,” said Giles. “When the sweating stops, that’s when it’s the most dangerous or if they lose consciousness, those are emergency room situations. Even heat exhaustion can sometimes be an emergency room situation, depending on whether they will need fluids and things like that.”

Medical professionals are urging people to listen to their bodies.

“It’s important for people to realize that hot weather is a serious issue and if you are stuck outside for a while, you need to really consider taking a break and trying to get cool for a little bit,” said Mann. “I think it’s probably the most precipitous rise in cases to the start of the summer that I have seen working here.”

There are many ways doctors recommend beating the heat. Both medical professionals told 7NEWS that hydration is one of the most important factors.

“Hydration with the appropriate fluids. Avoid alcohols – those will dehydrate you – also sodas. Anything that has caffeine in it will dehydrate you. Sweet tea is a dehydrator,” said Giles. “Make sure that we are getting those fluids. Water, is a great option. If you are out and you are sweating a lot, you will want to replenish those electrolytes, sports drinks like Powerade and Gatorade will help replenish those.”

If you must be outdoors, it is also recommended to schedule frequent breaks under covered or shaded areas.

“For a lot of people I recommend taking a lot of scheduled breaks to get into the cool temperatures and get out of the sun and get out of the heat,” said Mann.

Upstate medical professionals said they are also seeing an increased number of injuries such as cuts from slip and fall accidents. They said, often times, it happens when people try to beat the heat on or near the water.

“Over the last several days I have seen an uptick in patients that are having issues on the water as well. It may be not necessarily purely water related, but people who are going there to enjoy a hot day and then getting into some trouble on the water,” said Mann. “Different cuts and water related slipping injuries, you know, that sort of thing has definitely been on the rise over the last week.

“Just being mindful of where you step, what you are stepping on and making sure that the scene and the area seems safe to be moving around in,” said Giles.

It is recommended you seek medical attention if you show signs of severe heat exhaustion, heat stroke, or suffer extensive injuries.