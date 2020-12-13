Upstate events give back to the needy

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – Various events were held in the Upstate on Saturday to give back to those in need within the community.

In Spartanburg, ‘Real Talk Christian Ministries’ organized a coat, blanket, and food giveaway.

“We’re a ministry that loves doing outreach and we always try to meet the needs of our community,” said Pastor Melissa Lyles of Real Talk Christian Ministries. “So during this pandemic people in need people out of work so we do what we do every year we give back to the community.”

Every homeless person that attended the event received a warm blanket.

In Greenville, people gathered at ‘Greenville Professional Catering’ for a chicken giveaway. Families in need were each given ten pounds of chicken to feed their loved ones.

“I saw the lines at the food banks where people needed help; people that are working are impacted directly from COVID and they can’t feed their families,” said event coordinator Dion Collins. “And I just wanted to do something to help them.”

The chicken that was given away was purchased locally through donations to the organization.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories