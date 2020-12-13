Upstate events give back to the needy

(WSPA) – Various events were held in the Upstate on Saturday to give back to those in need within the community.

In Spartanburg, ‘Real Talk Christian Ministries’ organized a coat, blanket, and food giveaway.

“We’re a ministry that loves doing outreach and we always try to meet the needs of our community,” said Pastor Melissa Lyles of Real Talk Christian Ministries. “So during this pandemic people in need people out of work so we do what we do every year we give back to the community.”

Every homeless person that attended the event received a warm blanket.

In Greenville, people gathered at ‘Greenville Professional Catering’ for a chicken giveaway. Families in need were each given ten pounds of chicken to feed their loved ones.

“I saw the lines at the food banks where people needed help; people that are working are impacted directly from COVID and they can’t feed their families,” said event coordinator Dion Collins. “And I just wanted to do something to help them.”

The chicken that was given away was purchased locally through donations to the organization.