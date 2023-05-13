SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – This weekend is the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial candlelight vigil honoring those who died in the line of duty.

Spartanburg County is sending several officers, including Sheriff Wright, to the event this weekend to honor Deputies Austin Aldridge and Petey Berry.

Deputy Aldridge is the deputy that shot and killed when he approached a home after a domestic complaint. According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Aldridge’s parents will be attending the ceremonies.

Deputy Petey Berry died from symptoms related to COVID-19.

Each year, hundreds of names of officers killed in the line of duty are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. These names are then read aloud during the annual Candlelight Vigil to memorialize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

2023 will mark the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil, on Saturday, May 13th on the National Mall between 4th and 7th Streets and Madison and Jefferson Drives in Washington, DC.