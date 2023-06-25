SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Turning pain into purpose is something Ken and Melody Bowers know all too well.

“We’re directing our anger and pain into something to hopefully save another family from going through what we have experienced,” said Melody Bowers, founder of F.E.A.R.

It’s been less than a year since the Bowers’ lost their son Brandon to fentanyl.

“Never say not my child, because that’s what we always thought,” said Ken Bowers, founder of F.E.A.R. “We were like most people and we watched fentanyl stuff on TV and heard of a distant person passing away, and then when our son passed away we were like are you kidding me.”

Through connecting with other families going through the same experience, the couple has spoken at local rallies, churches, and the state senate. This rally in Spartanburg brought many together, who says while it’s healing to grieve alongside those who can relate, they wish there were fewer people who understood.

“It’s really hard but I do this for my kids, I’m doing this for my daughter and my grandkids because I don’t want to lose anybody else, I just can’t do it,” said Lisa Blackwell, a member of Stop Fentanyl Deaths South Carolina.

The Bowers’ daughter, Ashley, has used her perspective to push for siblings to look for signs. She said often you hear from parents, but she hopes to speak to schools and children moving forward about what people can do as a sibling.

“I’m now an only child because fentanyl has taken my brother away from me,” said Ashley Ward, sister of Brandon Bowers. “And so it’s hard and I don’t want somebody else to be in my shoes and now feel alone and lost, like they lost their best friend like I did.”

The rally ended with Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger sharing what he’s seen this past year regarding fentanyl. As fentanyl continues to disguise itself, through the way it’s sprinkled in marijuana or made to look like an entirely different pill, it’s shown that it does not discriminate. The Bowers hope events like today will show the importance of recognizing that.

“If this can happen to Brandon, this can happen to anyone’s child so we gotta get out there and spread awareness and educate people about what’s going on,” said Ken Bowers.

If you would like to learn more about F.E.A.R. click here.