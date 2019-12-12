Upstate family receives new ‘Home for the Holidays’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate family has received a new home for the holidays!

United Ministries Interfaith Hospitality Network and Clayton Homes, among other partners, hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate the gift.

The home was donated to Charles and Julie Merritt and their two sons.

The family entered the United Ministries’ Interfaith Hospitality Network Program in 2018 after leaving an uninhabitable rental unit, where the landlord would not make repairs. They are also overcoming disability and medical challenges.

They said they’re so grateful for the opportunity to allow their sons to have a place to call home.

“It’s wonderful. We ain’t never had anything like this. [I’ve] been crying [my] eyes out,” Charles Merritt said.

He said he would like to thank “Clayton Homes and everyone involved.”

The family so thanked Belk for appliances and amenities inside the home.

They also received help with financial counseling and educational resources.