Upstate Family Resource Center holds online auction for funds to help families

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – The Upstate Family Resource Center is holding an online auction this weekend to benefit their clients in North Spartanburg County and the surrounding area.

Executive Director Kelley Ezell said several of their planned fundraisers have been canceled because of COVID-19, so the online auction will hopefully help to make up for that loss.

Money raised from the auction will help families burdened by loss of job or having difficulty paying bills. It will also be used for finding food and temporary housing for their families.

The organization hopes to raise $30,000.

Click here to learn more.

