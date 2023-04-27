Upstate family speaks out asking family for answers of their loved one’s 2012 murder

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of a murdered man is speaking out. They are asking the community to help his case, years later.

Thomas Edward Cash Jr., who went by “Tommy,” was found shot to death in his car, in the early hours of April 28, 2012.

He was near the intersection of Tacco Court and Taylor Piedmont Road in Spartanburg County.

“I just miss him so much,” said the victim’s daughter, Chelsea Cash.

Cash still remembers the call informing her about her father’s death.

“It was awful, me and my grandma cried for days. I don’t think we stopped crying for at least a week straight,” she said.

More than a decade later, the case is still unsolved.

“I feel like there’s a lot more answers out there, that just and questions that haven’t been asked,” said Cash.

His daughter said her father was adventurous, funny and always happy.

“He taught me to do so many things, like how to be independent, not to rely on anyone,”she said.

He taught her how to change a tire and always made her feel loved.

“I know that he will always be in our hearts, but I don’t think that he should be forgotten,” said Cash.

Cash said her dad has had to miss so many special moments in her life.

“He never even got to be a grandfather,” she said. “I would have loved for my children to been able to learn all the things that he taught me, to just laugh with him.”

Cash said her family feels like someone out there knows something, and if that person came forward, it would protect the whole community.

“To know that someone that has done something like this isn’t walking the streets anymore or there to harm someone else or hurt someone else’s family,” she said.

She said she still thinks of her dad and how she never got to say goodbye.

“Say those last things to that person. We didn’t get that,” said Cash.

The 11th anniversary of Thomas Cash’s murder is this Friday. His daughter said her family is hoping at least one anonymous tip to the Sheriff’s Office, or CrimeStoppers, to help and try who is responsible.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office said they are actively investigating this case.