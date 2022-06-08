MARIETTA, S.C. (WSPA) – If you have a family to feed, it’s no secret that the cost of food has gone up.

Brenda and Richard Brust said they struggle to find reasonable prices when shopping for groceries.

“I think we’re just seeing the beginning of it. I think it’ll get a whole lot worse before it gets better,” Brust said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, retail food prices rose 3.5% last year.

Natalia Ceron, co-owner of Beechwood Farm, said the inflation rates impact every corner of their business.

“Everything, when it comes down to diesel, fertilizer, labor. Everything has doubled, tripled, in the past few years,” Ceron said.

So much so, she fears losing the farm.

“If we don’t see it getting better, we might end up losing the location here,” Ceron said.

The more expensive things get, the more their customers pay.

“The buckets that we pack the peaches in, we used to pay about 50, 80 cents a bucket, and now we’re paying about two dollars,” Ceron said.

When they have to charge more, she said it’s harder to compete with less expensive grocery store prices.

“Bigger stores like Walmart, you know stuff like that, they sometimes don’t look at what’s freshest or more local,” Ceron explained. “They sometimes look at what’s the cheaper option. They buy from other countries in bigger amounts like wholesale, you do get things a little bit cheaper but us being a smaller business it is rough to compete with those prices.”

The only thing Ceron can do, she said, is to keep pushing forward.

“We can only hope that it’ll start going down, and you’ll see that, too. Everything going down. We can only hope it’ll be for the good outcome of our economy,” Ceron said.

Workers there said the best way to support farms in the Upstate is to buy local produce instead of going to a chain grocery store.