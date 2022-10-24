NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate father is facing charges after his baby was found dead in a car early Monday morning in Newberry County.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said 911 communications received a call shortly after midnight about a domestic issue in the Prosperity area.

While responding, deputies learned that the biological father of a six-month-old had been allowed to take the child to his home in the Greenville-Spartanburg area.

Deputies said sometime after leaving, the biological father called and began to berate the mother and made threats to harm the child.

A deputy spotted the Prius at a convenience store at 2 a.m. on SC 34 at I-26.

The deputy saw the described suspect in the driver’s seat and an unrestrained baby in a car seat.

Arriving deputies noticed the baby was unresponsive and other deputies arrested Colie Dawkins, of Lyman.

The baby was taken to the hospital where life-saving methods were attempted, the sheriff’s office said.

Dawkins was charged with unlawful conduct to a child and violation of a habitual offender act and is currently being held in the Newberry County Detention Center. Further charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing by the New County Sheriff’s Office and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office. The SLED Child Fatality Unit has also been called to investigate.