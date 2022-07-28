UPDATE (7/29/2022) – Boiling Springs Fire District’s new location was announced Friday morning.

The new location will be on the corner of Garlington Road and Hartness Drive in Greenville County.

In the meeting, it was announced the sight is 2.5 acres and will serve as the 18,900 square foot headquarters for the district.

The space is to hold fire protection services, suppression operations, and is a collective effort to bring all administrative functions of the district under one roof.

Boiling Springs Fire District plans to hold a meeting at their community building 208 Blacks Drive, Greenville at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022.

The purpose of the meeting is to present the plans for the new station location, and to gain the public’s input.

Bill Flack, chair of Boiling Spring Fire District Commission, made the comment of “there is no additional room to expand of plan for a future growth if we don’t move from our current site.” which was a leading factor to the decision to relocate.

Flack went on to say, “…we’re moving from a station designed for our 1980 needs and building a new home designed to meet our 2022 and beyond needs…” and “Hartness has always been a great partner, but they stepped up even more in providing the location for Boiling Springs’ new and expanded presence.” referring to Hartness Development, a Neighborhood Development Company with deep rooted history in the Upstate.

Sean Hartness, CEO of Hartness Development also spoke in the meeting held this morning.

Sean said, “… It is important for us to continue being good stewards of the land here and good neighbors to everyone around us.” he continued on with, “Helping to provide this location for a new fire station headquarters that is designed to address the area’s current and future growth is one way we can do that…”

The district’s approximate time to have the new location open is fall of 2023.

Established in 1968, the District has been held as a Special District Unit, helping aid in specific local issues and concerns. Classified as an ISO Class 1 rated fire department that serves over 26,000 residents and 15 miles on Greenville County’s Eastside. Currently, the District has over 40 paid personnel, around 20 volunteers.