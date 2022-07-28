GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Boiling Springs Fire District plans to announce their new location tomorrow, Friday July 29th at 9 A.M.

The announcement will be held at the Hartness offices, 2000 Society St. Greenville, SC 29615 in Greenville County.

Key topics to be shared at the meeting will be information on the architectural renderings and location of the new building.

The current District building stands on the corner of Pelham and Garlington Roads in Greenville, and has been active since the 1980’s, going through three expansions in its lifetime.

The decision to relocate comes from District Officials comments to County Officials that there is no more room for further expansion.

Officials also mention that with the District’s recent commercial and residential growth, there was concern if the District were not to move from its current site.

Established in 1968, the District has been held as a Special District Unit, helping aid in specific local issues and concerns. Classified as an ISO Class 1 rated fire department that serves over 26,000 residents and 15 miles on Greenville County’s Eastside. Currently, the District has over 40 paid personnel, around 20 volunteers.