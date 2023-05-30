WEST PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate firefighter is in the intensive care unit following a motorcycle crash on May 22.

According to the Town of Williamston, Michael Phillips, a Town of Williamston employee and volunteer firefighter for West Pelzer was involved in a motorcycle crash.

Phillips was taken to the hospital, where he remains in ICU.

The West Pelzer Fire Department said Phillips is showing improvement daily but there is still a long road to recovery.

The fire department is holding a boot drive on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon to support Phillips’ family. The drives will be at the red light in front of Food Lion in Pelzer and also at the red light in front of Hardee’s in Williamston.

Phillips has a wife and three children.