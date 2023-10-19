SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A first-grade boy in the Upstate passed away last week from Meningitis. His parents tell say he always wanted to help save others, and now, he is helping children all over the country.

“He said that one day when he got older, he wanted to be a superhero and save lives,” said the boys mother, Hollie Gossett.

Wesley Gossett was just 6 years old when he passed away on October 15, from Bacterial Meningitis.

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

Photo Credit: Hollie Gossett

“Meningitis is an infection, and or an inflammation of the meninges, which is the cover of your brain and spinal cord,” said Dr. Christian Montagano.

Gossett said Wesley saw his grandpa get a heart transplant and always wanted to help others.

So, his organs were donated.

“He is now saving the lives of 7 children,” said Gossett. “Part of our little boy gets to live on.”

Gossett said her little boy started to not feel well early last week. She said it all started with a headache.

“He started vomiting, then he started running a high fever. He started having jerking movements, turning into seizures,” she said.

They rushed him to the hospital and last Friday, Gossett said they were told Wesley was brain dead.

Shortly afterwards, he was gone.

“It will take time and by the grace of God, we will start feeling better, every day, but he’s never not going to be a part of our lives,” said Gossett. “We’re going to talk about him, we’re going to laugh about him, we’re going to cry about him.”

Dr. Christian Montagano said some symptoms of the infection are headaches, sensitivity to light, nausea, fever, stiff neck, and back pain.

He said the flu and meningitis symptoms can overlap.

“The key is getting in with your physician early and getting that rapid flu test to kind of tease that out. Or, if need be, get that spinal tap if the child looks really sick and get them to the hospital and let us figure it out,” said Dr. Montagano.

There are things parents can do to help.

“From a preventative standpoint, it’s really vaccinations, good handwashing, when your child is sick; keeping them at home, keeping them away from other children,” he said.

Gossett said Wesley was vaccinated.

“So, whatever it was, was something they didn’t have a vaccine for,” she said.

She describes her son as a sports loving, sweet, encouraging and loving, little guy.

“He was 6, he was my baby, I mean, that was mama’s boy, the light of my entire life, all of our world, and it’s been rough. But, I feel a little better knowing that we were able to do something by it,” she said.

Wesley’s family said their little hero will live on in the world he was taken from, too soon.

Information on Wesley’s services:

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 22, at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.

Funerall will be on Monday, October 23, at noon, at the Riding For Jesus Cowboy Church in Pacolet.

They ask anyone attending to wear blue and gold, black and gold, or anything superhero in his honor.

Information on fundraisers for Wesley: