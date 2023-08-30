GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders across Greenwood, Laurens, and Union Counties – including Greenwood Police spent Wednesday preparing for potential problems brought by Hurricane Idalia.

“All 59 of our sworn officers are all on what we call on-call lists,” Chief T.J. Chaudoin said. “So, if something does happen where the weather switches, we have those officers here in Greenwood that are immediately ready to respond.”

Chaudoin said his officers are patrolling armed with barricades and cones, ready to block off flooded areas or accidents as needed. It’s necessary, he said, because the area is under a flood watch advisory through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officers reminded drivers Wednesday to slow down to avoid hydroplaning and to avoid driving through standing water on the roads.