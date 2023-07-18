GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Gather GVL was voted one of the best food halls in the country.
As part of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, Gather was named the number six food hall in the country and the best on the East Coast by USA Today.
“From the time we first brainstormed the concept of Gather GVL, we thought we were creating something special that would be embraced by our entire community and become a major attraction for Greenville,” said Doug Cross, Managing Principal, Gather GVL and Four Oaks Property Group. “Over 3 years later, we’re proud to have launched many successful restaurant start-ups, showcased the work of culinary stars, provided a stage for top local talent, supported several local non-profits and created a place where everyone – including those who call our city home and our many visitors – have shared good times and made happy memories. This significant national recognition is further evidence of the power of what we’ve built together.”
Gather GVL’s establishments include:
- Café Zorba
- Cocobowlz
- Greenville Beer Exchange
- Hendough
- Juicebox Wine Bar
- KO Burger
- Mama Mozzarella
- Mercado Cantina
- Palmetto Seafood
- Saki Saki
- The Big Rinkowski
- The Lob Father
- Yolo Pizza Kitchen