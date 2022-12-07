GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Project Hope is one of largest nonprofits in the state that exists to meet the needs of patients with autism, and now through their organization, you could be seeing Taylor Swift in Atlanta.

The impact of Project Hope reaches all across the Upstate, with campuses from Spartanburg to Greenwood.

“We’re working with children 25 to 40 hours a week to help them build skills,” said co-founder Lisa Lane. “We have our own school, and we work with 30 other schools, and we have an adult program. So we’re putting adults into paying jobs, as well as teaching life skills.”

As a nonprofit, Project Hope leaders said they rely heavily on donations to run their operations.

However, now, they’re giving the community an opportunity to give back, with a fun incentive.

“We know there are a lot of Taylor Swift fans out there,” Lane said.

Two people will win the auction and get four club-level tickets each, and also a room at the Omni Hotel after the concert.

“We hope that it not only generates lifetime memories for the people who get to enjoy it, but they also know that they are affecting the lifetimes of the families we serve,” said Lane.

Lane hopes this opens the door for people to learn more about autism.

“We would love to get connected with someone who has the ability to take advantage of this opportunity and also be generous to our autism services,” Lane explained. “We’d love to connect with people who are interested in autism, effecting 1 in 144 individuals now. We know there are lots of people touched by that.”

Lane says the bidding will end December 20.

You can bid on the tickets here.