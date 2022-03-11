SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Charles Lea Center Foundation encouraged people to shop local to support those with developmental disabilities.

For the second year in a row, local Spartanburg businesses will participate in 31 days of awareness to support Developmental Disabilities Month and the Charles Lea Center Foundation

In 1987, the year that the March National Disabilities Awareness Month proclamation called for people to provide understanding, encouragement and opportunities to help persons with disabilities to lead productive and fulfilling lives, the Charles Lea Center Foundation was established to support the Center and its mission to improve the quality of life for those with disabilities and special needs.

Last year, the business community rallied to help raise nearly $30,000 to support the Foundation.

More than 60 local businesses are planning a range of community offerings with proceeds benefiting the Foundation this March.

Serving the greater Spartanburg area for over 45 years, The Charles Lea Center supports 1,500 community members with disabilities and special needs in Spartanburg County each year by providing a range of services to over 75 locations in the County.

The FR8yard will be back supporting CLCF during their St. Patty’s Day Celebration on March 19th with 10% of proceeds from the day benefiting the Foundation.

Community members are encouraged to patronize the stores, companies, and organizations like ‘Two Doors Down’, a retail store on Main Street, participating in the March awareness month who are making “Dreams Possible” for the individuals with special needs and disabilities right here in Spartanburg County. See the full calendar of participating businesses and daily activations here:

