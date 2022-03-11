UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Belk has announced that their Union County fulfillment center will close in April.

310 employees will lose their jobs following what Belk describes as “a careful review of internal processes.” The company will provide the affected employees will resources and support during the transition.

Union County officials say that while this is a blow to the county there are other companies looking to fill roles.

“MycoWorks, which is a new biotechnology company, that should be starting operations in quarter one of next year. Part of their ramp up, obviously, they announced 400 jobs, but initially, we’re going to be looking at 200, 250 new jobs for year one,” says Dolton Williams with the Union County Development Board.

Union Mayor Harold Thompson is hopeful that the area will bounce back quickly.

“It does create a situation here in Union. Hopefully, with the people, we have working on the situation and with the new industries that are coming, we’ll be able to place a lot of people,” Thompson said.

Belk’s full statement is below: