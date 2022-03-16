Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Customers at Upstate Spinx gas stations could get discounts next time they fill up.

The Greenville-based gas station announced it will offer a discount of $0.25 per gallon when using Xtras Pay to purchase fuel through May 2.

“At Spinx, we’re proud of our community centric heritage,” said Spinx president Stan Storti. “It’s natural for us to do our best to help our friends, neighbors, and teammates whenever we can. After all, Spinx exists to make peoples’ lives easier. We think this will help.”

Spinx Xtras is the company’s customer loyalty program. Customers can enroll in the program by using the Spinx mobile app.