WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate gas station has been forced to stop selling gas after it was found to be contaminated.

According to the the Department of Agriculture, it received two complaints about the gasoline being sold at the Sav-Way in Williamston. The gasoline was inspected on Tuesday.

According to the report, the gasoline was delivered to the station on Dec. 29 by MPLX Terminals LLC in Belton.

A sample failed inspection because of water found in the gasoline.

The Department of Agriculture explained it rarely gets cases like these but when they do, it’s important to act fast and prevent any other driver from filling their cars with the contaminated gas.

“We don’t see it very often, but we do see it, and it’s our responsibility and legal charge to stop the sale of any product that is not meeting standards,” Communications director for SCDA Eva Moore said.

If you suspect a gas station is selling gas that could be contaminated, the Department of Agriculture asks that you report it to them immediately at (803) 737-9700.