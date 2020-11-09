Upstate gathers to salute United States Veterans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Patriotism rang through Greenville Sunday.

As Veterans Day approaches, the Upstate joined together to show their support for service members.

Charles Rouse was an active member in the military for five years.

He served in the Vietnam War and a tour-of-duty in Germany.

“What you represent and the oaths you take and the training you get make you proud to be an American,” Rouse said.

The Upstate Salute is what was brought him to Flour Field on Sunday.

“To be here with other Veterans today, and to celebrate this day for the time and sacrifice they put into the defense and protection of this country,” Rouse said.

The event dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of members of the military was a special day for all.

With a flyover, the National Anthem and ceremonial military marches, organizers from the Upstate Veterans Alliance say their goal was to make Veterans feel supported in the community.

As a Veteran himself, Randy Lidic says he feels it’s even more important for him.

“I got a lot from the army than I ever gave them back, so I think you’ll hear that message from most Veterans,” Lidic said. “For me this is just a way to give more back to the military folks who did a lot more than I was forced to do or asked to do.”

Lidic says it’s important to them, while saluting to Veterans, to also use the opportunity to inspire a younger generation.

“The young children are able to see the Veterans in a different light and not just show their respect to them but to learn something from them too,” Lidic said.

If you want to do something to show your support to the Veterans here in the Upstate, click here.