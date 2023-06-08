ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is $300,000 richer because her grandson wanted to stop at a convenience store in Anderson.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the grandson asked his grandma to stop at the KP Foodmart on E. River St. in Anderson, so she did.

While in the store, the grandma decided to play the Multipler Surge game.

“I was sitting down at home, scratching the ticket I bought and all of sudden there it was,” she said of the windfall. “I started screaming.”

The grandmother told lottery officials she has always wanted to start her own business and this win could allow her to do that.