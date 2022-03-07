LAKE GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Two upstate groups are teaming up to clean Lake Greenwood this weekend.

The Lake Greenwood clean-up is an annual litter pick-up event and organizers said it keeps the community beautiful for everyone. Near the lake, people might notice things like eEmpty cans, plastic bags, trash and debris.

“It’s definitely very common,” said Courtney Stonell, the affiliate coordinator for Keep Laurens County Beautiful. “It’s such a high-trafficked area with families and all that, so it’s definitely a problem.”

On Saturday, March 12, volunteers with Keep Laurens County Beautiful and Keep Greenwood County Beautiful will clean up litter at eight sites on and around the lake.

“I think everybody likes to take pride in their community and I think this is a way that we can let people do that,” said Ben Herig, executive director for Keep Greenwood County Beautiful.

Organizers said the joint effort is important for both counties and will beautify the area.

“You see an instant result, when you’re pulling these big things of out the lake, when you’re picking up the side of the road, it instantly looks better,” said Herig.

They said the lake drives tourism in the community and there’s power in numbers.

“If we could all come together and do what we can do to help keep it can, we can make a bigger impact,” said Stonell.

That’s why both groups are hoping for good turnout too.

“If last year’s numbers are anything to go by, we had a great turnout, so we’re expecting to at least meet or exceed our numbers. Last year, we did 8,800 pounds of trash pulled out of the lake, we had over 300 volunteers,” said Herig.

They also hope people take pride in both Greenwood and Laurens.

“The main important thing is to love where you live. Let’s keep our recreation area beautiful for everyone to come and enjoy with us,” said Stonell.

Stonell also said the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will be out around the area on Saturday to help keep drivers aware of crews picking up litter. Supplies and trash bags will be available at the cleanup sites.

Herig said the main site in Greenwood is at Break on the Lake. He said there will be snacks and food during and after the event.

People can sign up to volunteer by reaching out to either group on Facebook. The clean up event is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Leaders also encourage people to keep their communities litter-free year-round.