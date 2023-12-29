BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. – With Christmas behind us, the new year is just around the corner, and a common New Year’s resolution makes this time of year busy for local gyms.

Carmen Blackwell is a member of Fitness Edge Studio in Boiling Springs and she is currently working on her fitness goals for 2024.

“I make healthy resolutions like I try to eat healthier, I try to come to the gym,” Blackwell said.

Owner of Fitness Edge Studio, Carroll Dawkins said he hears that often.

“There is an increase the first of the year. Everyone has their New Year’s resolutions and they want to get back in shape. Over the holidays, they gained a few pounds and now the new year has started.”

Dawkins said everyone comes in with different goals they’d like to achieve.

“Common goals like the 5k, diet, cardio. For some people here, it’s health problems as well and health reasons,” Dawkins added. “Everybody makes fitness goals for the new year. A lot of people carry them out and some people don’t.”

For Blackwell, she said she is committed to her goal, “I would like to put on a little more weight maybe… and I know to obtain that. I am working out with Carroll. I work out a couple of days a week with him.”

Blackwell added, “I just make it a routine. I make it into my daily plan just like it’s something I need to do regardless if I feel like coming.”

Dawkin said that consistency is the key to fulfilling your New Year’s resolutions.

“The biggest mistake is inconsistency, you got to be consistent, you can’t make excuses you know, even if you don’t feel like it sometimes, you still got to do, it in order to be consistent with it.”

Dawkins said another tip is to not set goals too big. “Set weekly goals where you can achieve and see what’s going on by the end of the week, Dawkin said.

“Say ‘Hey okay, I reached that goal,’ then set another goal, then another weekly goal, something that you can achieve.”

Fitness Edge Studio said if you are a newcomer to the gym and are feeling overwhelmed the best thing to do is to ask for help.