CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – After leaving the White House, former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalyn continued to impact thousands of lives around the world through their work with Habitat for Humanity.

The Carters began working with the organization in 1984, building and repairing more than 4,000 homes, according to Habitat for Humanity.

“They really, truly were swinging hammers, sleeping in tents, and sleeping in RVs during all those builds,” said Jill Evans, the Executive Director of Pickens County Habitat for Humanity.

The Carters traveled the world to help those in need. Evans said they did not visit the Pickens County chapter, but their impact can be felt.

“I really applaud the years they have spent in furthering the ministry and mission of Habitat for Humanity,” said Evans.

The Pickens County Chapter is the second oldest in the state and was established in 1981.

“We have constructed and renovated 111 affordable homes for families in Pickens County,” said Evans. “We’re currently working on four additional homes across the county.”

The chapter works alongside more than 100 students from Clemson University each year.

“We have build days all throughout the semester where we go out and work on houses as a club,” said Zane Andrews, a member of the Clemson University chapter of Habitat for Humanity. “We’re constantly trying to stay busy, raise money, and have different events.”

Each homecoming week, students build homes in the middle of campus on Bowman Field.

“We’ve done 31 houses on Bowman here alone,” said Andrews.

Andrews is the construction coordinator for the Clemson University chapter. He has been a member of the organization for the last four years.

“It’s really cool to see how it’s grown with help from people like Jimmy Carter,” said Andrews. “He’s been out there. He’s done the work.”

Andrews said he has seen firsthand how Habitat for Humanity has touched the lives of volunteers and people in need. He hopes to continue Carter’s legacy by continuing to volunteer for the organization after graduating.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn and give back,” said Andrews. “It’s good for your soul. It’s just so rewarding to be out there and work with all these different people.”

If you are interested in volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, you can learn more here.