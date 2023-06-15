GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate healthcare system will pay a $36.5 million settlement for allegations that it caused false claims to Medicare and TRICARE.

According to the United States Department of Justice, the settlement comes from claims that Bon Secours St. Francis Health System violated the False Claims Act, the Federal Stark Law, and the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute.

The DOJ said St. Francis reportedly tied compensation for Piedmont Orthopedic Associates to the volume or value of the practice’s referrals to St. Francis and that bonus payments to Piedmont Orthopedic violated the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute and the Federal Stark Law.

Officials said the settlement resolves a lawsuit brought by a whistleblower under the False Claims Act on behalf of the United States.

“Medical providers should base health care decisions on what is best for the patient, and not on financial incentives and related schemes,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “We are grateful the relator brought these allegations forward. Relators are critical to identifying fraud and protecting the integrity of our Medicare system.”

That person who brought the lawsuit will receive around $10.2 million of the settlement.