(WSPA) – In 2019 Students at an Upstate high school were offered a chance to travel to London and perform in a New Year celebration. That opportunity was taken from those students by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, a new crop of students will get the chance to do what their predecessors were not able to. The Pride of Riverside band said it was honored this week to be invited once again to play in the New Years Day Festival and parade next year.

“This parade and festival is absolutely huge in the city of London. These young people, amazing performers, are going to be blown away by the welcome they get from the crowds and people in London” – Todd Summers Patron of Lon New Years Day and Festival.