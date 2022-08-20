SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – High school football returned Friday across the Upstate. Several schools geared up for games as well as making sure safety protocols are in place.

School safety is a top priority for distinct leaders across the Upstate.

Byrnes High School implemented the use of metal detectors with quicker and easier technology where fans will not have to empty their pockets.

Spartanburg County School District 5 also implement a clear bag policy.

The districts asked any attendees if they did not have a clear bag to leave all belongings in their car.

Ryan Cothran, the district’s director of safety and emergency services, said officers will be at the game making sure fans are not loitering.

Cothran said, “We usually have from 18 to 20 officers working the game, including our school resource officers, plus outside agency officers working the game.”