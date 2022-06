GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Berea High School was temporarily evacuated this morning after a construction crew struck a gas line.

Greenville County Schools officials said that a construction crew working outside the school struck a gas line while working.

Fire crews responded to the school as a matter of protocol. The school was also evacuated as a precaution.

Officials tell us that a Piedmont Natural Gas crew responded to repair the line.

Students have resumed their regular school day.