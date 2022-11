PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Christmas lights are back at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.

The Upstate Holiday Light Show is open through December 31.

Upstate Holiday Light Show at Greenville Pickens Speedway, November 28, 2022 (WSPA)

The 30-minute light show features 32 million lights synchronized to classic Christmas songs.

Guests can also park to enjoy small carnival rides and even a petting zoo.

The event is open to the public seven days a week beginning at 6 p.m., no matter the weather.

For more information on the light show, click here.