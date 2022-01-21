Upstate hospitals dealing with increase in COVID patients, bracing for what’s to come

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Healthcare workers at Upstate hospitals are getting hit hard with COVID patients and they’re bracing for even more to come over the next couple of weeks.

That’s especially the case inside the Bon Secours St. Francis emergency room.

There’s rarely ever a calm moment in healthcare. The last year and a half, only proving that to be true.

That has especially been the case for Dr. Dawn Zellner.

“That volume of what we call ‘the walking well’ is taxing on emergency departments,” Dr. Dawn Zellner said.

Zellner is the ER Medical Director with Bon Secours. It’s a career she dreamed of her whole life. But never in those dreams, did she expect working in the middle of a pandemic.

“I can’t build more rooms, we just have to figure out how to care for people with the space that we have. I know our administration has been really good about planning ahead about where to make new beds basically,” Dr. Zellner said.

It’s all hands on deck here. A lot of patients coming into their ER, looking to get tested for COVID.

“We want to be able to take care of everyone but if there are lots and lots of people that need to be seen for testing, people who are having a heart attack or utilizing the emergency department for very non-COVID things, those people have to wait a lot longer to get care,” said Dr. Zellner.

Finding a place to keep the positive patients is getting more difficult. But at this point, it’s nothing they can’t handle.

“When people get admitted, they may have to wait in the emergency department for 12 or 24 hours to get a bed upstairs and the nursing staff has to provide care to those patients like they were in-patients, and then also take care of emergency patients so it’s a big burden on the nurses and staff for sure,” said Dr. Zellner.

Dr. Zellner said they’re bracing for even more patients over the next week or two.

But regardless, she told us there’s one thing that won’t ever change.

“We are here, we will always be here for people who need to be taken care of,” said Dr. Zellner.