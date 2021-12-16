Upstate hospital’s payroll system hacked, could be down for weeks

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- AnMed Health was forced to pay employees manually after the company which handles their payroll fell victim to a cyberattack.

Kronos, a time and payroll management system, is used throughout the United States to track employees’ hours.

This week, a part of their software was hacked as part of a ransomware attack.

Owner of Tech After Five, Phil Yanov, explained the attack, “Somebody comes in and typically they lock the data up in place right to basically, issue some command or they do something that encrypts the data in some way, but the people who are the rightful owners of that data no longer have access to it.”

AnMed Health, being one of the victims.

They said the crash has impacted their scheduling, payroll and attendance, but are working to make sure everyone gets their hours and pay even with the system down.

“Companies, big companies, sophisticated companies put into place various plans for these kinds of problems,” Yanov said.

AnMed sent this statement on the incident: “Ensuring our teammates receive the proper compensation for their hard work is a top priority with the revelation of the incident that disrupted the time, attendance and scheduling system. we have taken steps for our employees to receive their paychecks on time and keep track of their working hours.”

These type of hacks, Yanov says, aren’t going away any time soon.

“These kinds of things are going to continue to happen because for as long as they can, someone is going to try and figure out how to make money off this,” Yanov said.

That’s why he says no matter how big or small your company is, to have a plan in place to fight off hackers.

“Are these companies sophisticated in terms of being certified, are they sophisticated in terms of their data security practice,” Yanov said.

Kronos sent a message to users saying the system could be down for weeks, warning them to be prepared to use alternative methods.

Kronos said personal information stored on the software, like social security numbers, was untouched.