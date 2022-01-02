Upstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Hospitals around the Upstate have welcomed their first babies of 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital welcomed Jaxon Williams, born to his parents Jess and Frankie Williams, at 2:16 a.m. Jaxon weighed in at 6 pounds, 14.4 ounces and was 19.75 inches long. The Williams family is from Fountain Inn.

The Williams Family

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System welcomed Camila Jay Todd, the third child of Courtney and Martin Todd, at 3:38 a.m. Camila weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 23.5 inches long. The Todd family is from Simpsonville.

Camila Jay Todd

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital also welcomed Greta Von Hofe, born to Ali and Lee Von Hofe, at 4:05 a.m. Greta weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18¼ inches long. The Von Hofe’s had a plan to birth Greta at the hospital, but Greta could not wait. Greta was birth at home.

Greta Von Hofe (Source: Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital)

We’ll continue to update this story throughout the day with the Upstate’s first babies of 2022.