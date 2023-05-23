Tax Day falls on April 18 this year. Before you file your taxes, check out these tax breaks you may be missing out on. (Getty)

(WSPA) – In April the South Carolina Department of Revenue updated the names of hundreds of people and businesses delinquent on their taxes.

The department publicly lists the top 250 people and 250 businesses who have not paid or who are behind on their taxes in what it said was an effort “to support transparency, fairness, and compliance.”

“We are committed to the fair administration of tax laws. When everyone pays their fair share, South Carolina wins,” said the DOR. “Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. When individuals and businesses knowingly avoid paying their fair share by refusing to comply with tax laws, the tax burden increases for everyone else.”

The list of delinquent tax payers is updated quarterly, and people or businesses who have filed for bankruptcy, have created a payment agreement with the state or have debt in the state’s GEAR or Setoff Debt programs are not included on the lists.

Across the Upstate, 23 businesses and more than 30 individuals appeared on the latest list. For individuals, debts ranged from just over $100,000 to as high as $1.8 million; businesses owed from $82,000 to $1.5 million in taxes.

You can view the Upstate businesses on the most recent list below.

The most recent list of Upstate individuals is below.