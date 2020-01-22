Upstate insurance agent charged with breach of trust, forgery

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate insurance agent has been charged after state agents said he forged insurance certificates and policies and diverted money meant to pay for insurance premiums.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 33-year-old David Bruce Fowler II was charged with four counts of Forgery and Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent.

According to SLED, Fowler is accused of issuing false certificates of liability insurance, false insurance policies, and diverting money from premiums totaling more than $17,500 for his own personal use.

Warrants show that the crimes happened between July 2018 and June 2019.

Fowler is listed as the registered agent for The Fowler Agency which has an address on Asheville Highway in Inman.

Fowler is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $140,000 bond.