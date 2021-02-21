Upstate is lending a helping hand for people in Texas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Upstate is doing their part to help people in crisis after a winter storm blew through parts of Texas, by collecting water to be transported to Houston.

McKaley Badgett, living in Central Texas, says the winter storm has put a pause on normal life.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Badgett said.

Adding, “We had to go out and try to find water. It was very hard to find water anywhere because everyone is buying it all.”

Saying people are doing whatever it takes to survive.

“They’re not even putting it on the shelves. People are waiting in line as they’re coming out of the trucks,” She explained.

Normal life she says may not be a reality for awhile, “There are people around us that still don’t have power or water.”

However, the Upstate is stepping in.

Sunday, the Greenville community came together, donating cases of water that community activist Cassanda Staley Jackson is driving to Houston.

“I mean I just think this is a $3 case of water, that’s something small. It’s stuff that we really take for granted,” Jackson said.

She’s aiming to bring relief to such a crisis.

Adding, “I don’t think you necessarily have to know people or be from that city to help because this is a we situation now.”

Jackson says by lending a hand a-thousand miles away , she hopes to bring people in Greenville together here at home.

“It leads people to want to help everybody instead of themselves or people they know,” Jackson said.

There’s still time to help if you want to bring some waters they’ll be collecting all week before they make the trek to Texas on Friday.

You can drop off donations at 570 West Washington Street in Greenville.