SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Four Broome High School students returned to the Upstate Wednesday after placing sixth in a national competition in Washington D.C.

Broome’s JROTC team placed sixth out of 582 teams from around the world at the 2022 National JROTC Academic Bowl Championship.

The team was one of only 17 invited to compete at the final after scoring high enough in the first two rounds.

The championship tests the teams on their knowledge of math, science, language arts, current events, citizenship, leadership skills, and financial literacy.

Students returned home to a crowd of supporters at the Daniel Morgan Technology Center Wednesday afternoon.