GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The event so many have been waiting for is finally here.

The stage is being set for the 2022 Bassmaster Classic, as thousands of people are headed to the Upstate for the weekend’s events.

55 anglers from all over the country are set to compete against each other on Lake Hartwell all weekend.

For Scott Odom and his family, this weekend’s competition is very special.

His son is set to compete as a fishing marshal to the pros.

“We’re excited for him because he’s so excited and fishing is basically our pass time,” Odom said. “It’s unbelievable to have something of this size so close to home.”

For everyone not competing, Director of Visit Anderson Neil Paul said tons of events are being held for the thousands of spectators expected to show up.

“You’ve got the expo here at the Greenville Convention Center, the weigh-ins at the arena every day, this is a total team effort,” Paul said.

Hundreds of vendors are also setting up shop for visitors to enjoy the Bassmaster Expo throughout the tournament.

Paul said, “You got to remember, historically when the bass master classic has been held in the Upstate, from an impact standpoint, this outperforms the NCAA tournament when it’s here…”

Starting Friday, all weekend events will be free and open to the public.

Spectators are also being told to be aware of the high levels of traffic. Organizers said to leave early if you want to arrive on time.