Upstate law enforcement agencies participate in softball tournament to honor fallen officers

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Law enforcement agencies and public safety personnel from across the Upstate competed in a softball tournament honoring law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty on Saturday and Sunday.

This was the 10th annual softball tournament and proceeds from this tournament have provided monetary support of $28,000 to six families of upstate law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty since 2011.

Sgt. Conley Jumper’s daughter threw the first pitch of the tournament. Sgt. Jumper died in the line of duty last October.

“When tragedy happens, we can’t do anything to fix that, but we can come together and try to love on one another. Taking care of the family left behind financially, is one way we thought we could help,” Lt. Kara Blackwell from the Greer Police Department said.

Participants in this year’s tournament included teams from the Greer Police Department, Greenville Police Department (2 Teams), Greenville County Sheriff`s Office, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Detention Center, and the Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center.